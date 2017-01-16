UPDATE: Man charged with explosives offences

A Hassocks man has been charged after a suspicious device was found at his home on Saturday, January 14.

David Smith, 50, unemployed of Belmont Close has been charged with making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose and possession of an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose, police say.

He will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 16.

Officers evacuated Belmont Close for most of the day on Saturday and a controlled explosion was carried out to make the area safe, according to Sussex Police.

Chief Inspector Jon Carter said: “I would like to thank all those who were evacuated yesterday for their patience while we worked to make the area safe.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.