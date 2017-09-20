UPDATE: Police name victim of Horsham stabbing

Police have named a man who was stabbed to death at a flat in Horsham yesterday evening.

Police say the man is believed to be Anthony Williams from Broadbridge Heath, “although he has not been formally identified”.

Officers were called to a property in Park Way at 5.10pm on Tuesday (September 19).

A 37-year-old man suffered stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two men aged 18 and 22, both from London, and a 22-year-old woman were arrested 40 minutes after the incident at Littlehaven railway station.

Police have confirmed today a 30-year-old man was also arrested last night.

The three men have been detained on suspicion of murder and the woman has been detained on suspicion of assisting an offender, officers added. All four are in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Anthony Williams at this very difficult time.

“We have four people in custody at this time and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward who may have information.”

Anyone with any informations is asked to report it online or by phoning 101 quoting Operation Edgewood.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

