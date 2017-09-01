UPDATE: Three released ‘under investigation’ following Southwater brawl

Three teenagers arrested in connection with a brawl in Southwater have been released under investigation.
Police said a fight involving 20 youngsters took place in Lintot Square just after 11pm on Tuesday (August 29).
A 16-year-old from Crawley and a 17-year-old from Ifield, were arrested on suspicion of affray.
A 15-year-old boy from Ifield was arrested on suspicion of ABH, affray and possession of a sharp pointed article in a public place.
All three have been released under investigation and the investigation is still on going, officers said.
