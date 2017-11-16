UPDATE: Village Co-op closes after another break-in

A village Co-op was forced to close for several hours today due to a break-in.
A customer notice was left outside the convenience store in High Street, Lindfield, this morning, telling customers they were unable to open the store due to a break-in during the early hours of this morning. (November 16)
The store also apologised to its customers for inconvenience.
A spokesman for the store has since confirmed the store has reopened.
This comes as a fifth burglary at the store in the past four months.
Intruders stole £2,000 cash and cigarettes on November 1. Read our story here.
The store manager had previously expressed his frustration over the spate of burglaries. Read more here.
Police has yet to comment.
