UPDATE: Village Co-op closes after another break-in

A village Co-op was forced to close for several hours today due to a break-in.

A customer notice was left outside the convenience store in High Street, Lindfield, this morning, telling customers they were unable to open the store due to a break-in during the early hours of this morning. (November 16)

Picture: Eddie Howland

The store also apologised to its customers for inconvenience.

A spokesman for the store has since confirmed the store has reopened.

This comes as a fifth burglary at the store in the past four months.

Intruders stole £2,000 cash and cigarettes on November 1. Read our story here.

Picture: Eddie Howland

The store manager had previously expressed his frustration over the spate of burglaries. Read more here.

Police has yet to comment.