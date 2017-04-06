UPDATED: Two men charged with murder of 21-year-old Sam Caulfield

Police investigating the death of young dad Sam Caulfield in Crawley have charged two men with his murder.

Sam, 21, from Mayfield, sustained a single stab wound to the abdomen at a property in Spencers Road, Crawley, around 3am on Saturday, June 18, said police.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he died shortly afterwards.

John Mitchell, 21, unemployed, of Mowbray Drive, Crawley, and Macauley Lawless, 21, unemployed, of Ifield Road, Crawley, appeared at Hove Crown Court yesterday (April 10), charged with the murder and perverting the course of justice.

They were remanded in custody to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Wednesday May 3, at Lewes Crown Court.

A provisional trial date has been set for the week commencing September 18.

A bail application was made on behalf of Mitchell, but this was declined by HHJ Shani Barnes, said police.

Leah Delgado, 23, a sales assistant, of Ifield Road, Crawley and Jessica Roberts, 25, unemployed, of Spencers Road, Crawley, were also charged with perverting the course of justice last Thursday (April 6).

Roberts was bailed to attend Lewes Crown Court on May 3.

Following charging, Leah Delgado was released on bail to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on April 19.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.