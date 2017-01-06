UPDATED: Wanted Maresfield man found

A Maresfield man wanted by police has been caught and charged with a number of offences, a spokesman from Sussex Police said.

Jamie Pollington, 26, of Field End, Maresfield, was arrested in Brighton on Sunday evening (January 8).

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court earlier today (January 9) and was charged with common assault, burglary, witness intimidation, theft of a vehicle, driving with no insurance and driving without a license.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on February 6, police confirmed.

The 26-year-old was arrested in Haywards Heath on July 24 last year and charged the following day, however he had failed to appear at court on September 8 last year for trial.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.