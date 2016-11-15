Van damaged in ‘deliberate’ fire

A van was damaged after being deliberately set alight at the side of a Crawley Down road.

Emergency services were called to a vehicle fire in Cuttinglye Lane overnight.

Police said the fire was being treated as ‘deliberate’ and investigations were ongoing to find out who it belonged to.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting serial 0345 14/11/2016.

