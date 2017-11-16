Village Co-op closes after another break-in

A village Co-op has been forced to close today after another break-in.

A customer notice has been left outside the convenience store in High Street, Lindfield, telling customers they have been unable to open the store due to a break-in during the early hours of this morning. (November 16)

Picture: Eddie Howland

The store has also apologised to its customers for any inconvenience.

This comes as a fifth burglary at the store in the past four months.

Intruders stole £2,000 cash and cigarettes on November 1. Read our story here.

The store manager had previously expressed his frustration over the spate of burglaries. Read more here.

Picture: Eddie Howland

Police and the store have yet to comment.