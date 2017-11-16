Village Co-op closes after another break-in

A village Co-op has been forced to close today after another break-in.
A customer notice has been left outside the convenience store in High Street, Lindfield, telling customers they have been unable to open the store due to a break-in during the early hours of this morning. (November 16)
The store has also apologised to its customers for any inconvenience.
This comes as a fifth burglary at the store in the past four months.
Intruders stole £2,000 cash and cigarettes on November 1. Read our story here.
The store manager had previously expressed his frustration over the spate of burglaries. Read more here.
Police and the store have yet to comment.
