Witness appeal following burglary in Burgess Hill

Police investigating a burglary at a house in Burgess Hill would like to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious activity.

Sometime between Saturday morning, December 16 and the morning of Monday December 18, the house, in Leylands Road, Burgess Hill, set back from the road itself and near the junction with Noel Rise, was broken into by forcing a side gate and side window, police said.

A quantity of jewellery including a unique gold Longines watch valued at £600, was stolen.

Detective Constable Heidi McCall of the West Sussex Priority Crime Team said; “If you were in the Leylands Road area during that weekend, and saw any suspicious activity, we would like to hear from you.”

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 387 of 18/12 or report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

