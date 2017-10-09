Woman in critical condition following crash

A woman remains in hospital in a critical condition after a car and a motorbike crashed.

Police said a blue Volkswagen Golf and a green Kawasaki motorcycle were involved in a ‘serious collision’ on Saddlescombe Road on Sunday afternoon (October 8).

The crash took place at the junction with Devil’s Dyke Road, close to Waterhall Golf Course, just after 2.15pm.

Officers said the motorcycle rider, a 60-year-old man from Crawley, suffered a serious leg injury. His pillion passenger, a 54-year-old woman also from Crawley, suffered multiple injuries and is currently in a critical condition.

They were both rushed to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where the passenger remains.

Police added the driver of the Golf, a 32-year-old man from Worthing, was uninjured. He has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and careless driving, and had been released under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting Operation Fairoak.