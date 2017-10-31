Woman sexually assaulted in Horsham attack

A woman was forced to the ground and was sexually assaulted in an attack in Horsham.

Police said the woman, in her 20s, was walking along a footpath which runs alongside the duckponds between Depot Road and Harwood Road just after 7pm on Sunday October 29.

She was attacked from behind by a man who forced her to the floor and sexually assaulted her.

Officers said she struggled and the man ran off. It is believed he may have been distracted by the sound of a vehicle.

The woman suffered cuts and bruises in the struggle but did not need hospital treatment.

Police said the man is described as white and in his thirties, with rough skin and large hands. He was wearing a hooded top which had drawstrings from the hood, muddy white plastic-type trainers, a dark grey scarf frayed at the edges around his face and black latex-type gloves.

Detective Constable Karen Young said; “This appears to be an isolated incident for the area. We have received no other such reports.

“The victim was very distressed by the incident and we need to identify this man as soon as possible.

“If you were in the area of the duckponds between Depot Road and Harwood Road early that Sunday evening, and saw a man of this description, or have any other information, please contact us online or call 101, quoting serial 1201 of 29/10.”

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).