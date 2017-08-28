Search

Crops and combine harvester destroyed by fire

Five acres of crops and a combine harvester were destroyed by fire. Picture: Eddie Howland
Five acres of crops and a combine harvester were destroyed by a fire near Cuckfield this afternoon.

Four fire engines were sent to deal with the blaze, as well as land rovers, according to a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman.

Firefighters were called at 12.40pm to deal with a fire in Brook Lane, which has now been put out.

The fire service believes the blaze was started accidentally and no injuries were reported.