Crowds gather at Book Den opening

After six months of long hours and hard work, Burgess Hill District Lions opened their new book shop in the town on Saturday (July 1).

Town mayor Jacqui Landriani cut the ribbon and officially declared the Book Den open and many came to check out the new shop until it closed at 4pm.

Town mayor Jacqui Landriani officially declared the Book Den open. Picture: Steve Robards

Burgess Hill Marching Youth performed to the large crowd who had gathered to watch the opening in Church Walk.

Burgess Hill Community Radio also came along and the crowd listened to local singer Tania Rudd, who recently won the Martlets Talent Competition.

Books can be donated to the shop, which is open from 9.30am until 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

There is an accessible rear entrance off Crescent Way.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.