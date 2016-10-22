Cuckfield Bonfire celebrates 30th anniversary

There’s an additional buzz in the air during The Cuckfield Bonfire and Fireworks Committee meetings this year.

The awareness that it is 30 years since the first event (in its current form) is something very special indeed. It may not be the oldest of bonfire celebrations, but the fact that many committee members where there at the very beginning enables them to reflect on the rise in popularity of the Cuckfield event.

It is written into the constitution of the committee that all funds raised, after costs, go to young people in education. Over the years, hundreds of thousands of pounds have been raised for benefactors including Holy Trinity Primary School, Woodlands Meed (formerly Court Meadow and Newick House School), Kangaroos, Cuckfield Playgroup and the Cuckfield Museum.

The event now hosts upwards of 6,000 people at its beautiful Cuckfield Park location, courtesy of the Mayou family, and is one of the few local bonfire events to choreograph its fireworks to music.

There is, however, evidence unearthed by Cuckfield resident and local historian Andy Revell that bonfire celebrations on a grand scale have been hosted in Cuckfield since the 19th Century.

In November 1876, the Hastings and St Leonards Observer reported bonfire celebrations in Cuckfield, while the Agricultural Express reported a Cuckfield Bonfire Society event in November 1890.

This year, visitors can expect the More FM roadshow to get things underway before the usual HUGE bonfire is lit. The sensational fireworks to music have been designed by PYRO 1, one of the UK’s leading special effects companies, and are sure to fill the sky spectacular colours, bangs, fizzes and whistles in time to music.

A whole host of charity food and drink stalls combine to make the Cuckfield Bonfire and Fireworks celebration a wonderful evening for the whole family.

For full and up to date details visit www.cuckfieldbonfire.co.uk or follow us on Facebook.

Saturday 5th November 2016

- Gates open 6pm

- Bonfire lit 6.45pm

- Fireworks to music 7.30pm

Contributed by Cuckfield Bonfire and Fireworks Committee

