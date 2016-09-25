Cycle ride team raises thousands

A team from HIV charity The Sussex Beacon tackled the ‘Do it for Charity’ London to Brighton cycle ride last Sunday, raising over £5,250 to help people living with HIV in Sussex.

The five strong team of staff and supporters, which included chief executive Simon Dowe and clinical services director Jason Warriner, cycled 54 miles from Clapham Common, in London, to Brighton seafront.

The toughest part of the challenge was Ditchling Beacon, a mile-long uphill climb to the top of the South Downs.

Simon Dowe, CEO of The Sussex Beacon, said: “I’m so proud of the team for the effort they put into this challenge.

“The climb to the top of the South Downs was particularly brutal, but the support and sponsorship we had kept us going.

“All the money raised will go towards our services, directly helping people living with HIV across Sussex.”

The full team were Simon, Jason, Rae Powers, Roy Poland and Ash Bladon.

DancePicker app sponsored the cycling jerseys for the event.

The Sussex Beacon provides specialist support and care for people living with HIV. The charity provides both inpatient and outpatient services to promote independence and improve health.

For further information visit www.sussexbeacon.org.uk or email: info@sussexbeacon.org.uk