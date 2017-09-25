Cycling trek raises thousands for sepsis charity supporting sufferers

Sepsis is a serious infection and people need to know about it before it kills.

That’s the message from two friends who have cycled 865 miles raising cash for The Sepsis Trust.

Leigh Robins, 60, of Haywards Heath and Gayle Hole, 53, of Lindfield, cycled from Lands End to John O’Groats earlier this month.

Their Cornwall to Scotland trek has raised more than £2,000 for the charity with the figure continuing to grow.

Leigh Robins says she valued the challenge and appreciated the support from her friend.

She said: “It was very tough but I knew it was going to be tough.

“My friend Gail was a great support and we encouraged each other throughout the challenge.

“There was about 5 days of cycling on our own before being joined by a friend who followed us in a camper van.”

Cash was donated through Just Giving which is an online platform for giving money.

Donations also came in directly from friends and relatives.

Leigh Robins was a keen runner participating in numerous races in aid for a variety of charities.

However, due to a hip replacement, she is unable to run long distances.

The midwife decided to hop on to the saddle and do something new to raise money.

Miss Robins said: “Our days were all about time as we had to progress from one location to another.

“We had about eight punctures throughout the trek.

“We didn’t have a lot of time to fix the punctures so had to be quick.

“When people ask us what we were raising money for a lot of people didn’t know what we were talking about.

“It is really important we raise awareness.

“To my knowledge sepsis kills more people than cancer and so people need to know about it.”

Sepsis is a rare but serious complication of an infection.

If treatment is not quick Sepsis can lead to numerous organ failure and death.

The focus of The Sepsis Trust is to save lives and improve outcomes for those who survive the infection.

Their mission is to educate healthcare professional, raise awareness and provide support to those affected by the condition.

Information on the charity and symptoms of sepsis can be seen here: sepsistrust.org