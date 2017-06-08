Cyclist dies after being found at roadside

A cyclist who was found lying at the side of a road has died, police have confirmed.

Surrey Police said a man in his 60s was discovered with his bicycle in Amlets Lane, Cranleigh, at about 4.30pm yesterday (June 7).

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Frimley Park Hospital, in Surrey.

Police said he later died in hospital.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Inspector Julie Hillman from Surrey Police’s Roads Policing Unit said: “The man was found with his bicycle at the side of the road. We are appealing to anyone who saw him prior to the incident, or with any other information which could help us with our enquiries, to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 quoting incident reference P17139569.

