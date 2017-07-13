Cyclist Sally Turner gets vital sponsorship to perform on world stage

From having a life long passion for cycling and competing in triathlons, Sally Turner is now a primary school sport coordinator at Warden Park, Burgess Hill academy and Oathall, and has qualified to represent Great Britain in the UCI cycling world championships in Aldi, France.

Turner had been looking for the necessary funding and Tim French, along with ‘Its Magic’, have come forward with the vital sponsorship.

‘It’s Magic’ is a non-profit organisation set up to run concerts, street festivals and other community events in Haywards Heath and has been sponsored by French’s joinery firm since 2001. French is still working full-time in addition to his remarkable voluntary work and was made an MBE for his services to the community.

Turner said: “Tim and Its Magic have been so helpful to me with their support over the last two years.

“He always shows a keen interest in how I have been getting on. Not only that, Tim helps other people to realise their dreams. He also helps organise Broadway events in Haywards Heath etc. He really is a positive and inspiring man!”

Turner goes to the worlds at the end of August, following the national 25Time Trial championships in Wales, where the best in the country will be competing.

“I never go into any event without wanting to win it. To do that on the international stage will be very difficult but will not stop me trying. I am always looking for improvements in my performance and the better you get at something the harder it is to make those small improvements.

“Sir David Brailsford talks of marginal gains. Concentrating on every little aspect of your preparation and trying to improve it. This is the attitude I take into every event. If I manage to do that then I count that as a success.”

Turner says being a primary school coordinator is a “very demanding yet rewarding job”, and credited much of the success of the events to the sports leaders from the secondary schools and the young pupils, who “enthusiastically facilitate these big events”.

She said: “The young pupils who help me, my sports leaders from the secondary schools I utilise, are instrumental in the success of these events.

“Young people can get such a bad name in the press nowadays that to see them enthusiastically facilitate these big events is heart warming. The Mid Sussex Active Initiative is what has been set up to bring sport into the Primary schools.

“They give chances and opportunities to younger children (reception to year six) to enjoy and get a taster for sport.”