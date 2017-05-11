Dame Vera’s charity receives almost £8,000 in grant

Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity has been awarded £7,936 by Sussex Community Foundation in its latest round of grant-giving.

The grant will help to pay for an interactive whiteboard that will provide children under the age of five with cerebral palsy with a vital accessible creative tool, enabling them to ‘paint’ murals or touch sound and EyeGaze equipment to help children without speech to speak.

Executive manager Pilar Cloud said: “We are delighted to have received this grant.

“It means we can continue to support families with very young children with cerebral palsy from across Sussex and we’re really grateful for the continued support of Sussex Community Foundation and its donors.”

Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity provides an early intervention service for families with children who have cerebral palsy and other motor learning conditions.

This innovative and essential early intervention service follows the principles of Conductive Education and Early Years Foundation Stage.

It is delivered in partnership with parents to educate and help their child to develop physically, socially and emotionally, forming the bedrock of the independence they can achieve later in life.

Elena, whose daughter India attended Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, said: “Right from that first moment I was made to feel so welcome and felt ‘enveloped’ in care. Meeting other parents in the same situation made such a difference and everything feels normal and you are not alone and isolated.

“India made amazing progress, doing things that other parents just take for granted. She started to do a ‘commando’ crawl and walking one-handed. Since attending Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity India has grown in confidence and each milestone means so much as it is such an achievement for your child and brings a tear to your eye.

“Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity made such a difference to our lives and everyone is made to feel special.”