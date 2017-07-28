Dance pupil earns spot at Royal Ballet School

A pupil from Drusilla Duffill Theatre School has been offered a place at the Royal Ballet School in London starting in September.

Anna, 10, successfully auditioned before being offered a prestigious place on the junior associate programme.

Vikki Harris, the principle of Drusilla Duffill said: “This is an outstanding achievement and shows just how the careful detailed training from our experienced qualified teachers at the school allows pupils the opportunity to pursue their dreams.”

Anna will continue her training at the Burgess Hill-based theatre school, as well as attending classes at the Royal Ballet School on Saturdays.

The Drusilla Duffill Theatre School was founded in 1957 and, this year, celebrated its 60th anniversary.

The school’s long history has seen a number of ex-pupils make it to the West End.

Djalenga Scott is playing Lily St Regis in Annie, Natalie Langston is understudying Eva in Evita and Seren Williams is starring in Matthew Bourne’s Red Shoes.

The school has become renowned for learning to dance with highly qualified ISTD and RAD experienced staff ensuring safe dance practise for the growing child and developing student.

Commenting on the school’s achievement, Drusilla Duffill said: “The last 60 years have flown by and it is only when we look back at them, any girls and boys who have passed through our doors, that I recall how long it has been.

“As artistic director of the Drusilla Duffill Theatre School, I am very proud of our history, our present achievements and our undoubted future in encouraging young people to dance.

“What are the benefits of learning to dance here? We support your child’s physical development within safe dance practise guidelines with our highly qualified ISTD/RAD experienced teachers.

“Dance involves a greater range of motion, coordination, strength and endurance than most other physical activities.

“This is accomplished through movement patterns that teach coordination and kinesthetic memory.

“Dancing utilizes the entire body and is an excellent form of exercise for total body fitness.

“Young children are naturally active, but dance offers an avenue to expand movement possibilities and skills.

“We encourage self-confidence, self-expression, and social skills with our fun classes that help develop and inspire your child’s musicality and imagination.

“Classes are taught by highly experienced ISTD & RAD qualified DBS checked staff.

“Most importantly, dancing is fun and builds a lifetime long of dancing friends.

Drusilla Duffill Theatre School offers classes for girls and boys aged three to 18 with the autumn term commencing on September 9.

The school teaches classical Ballet, modern, jazz, tap, contemporary and musical theatre classes for all children aged between three and 18 years.