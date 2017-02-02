Dance with Emily performers set to take to the stage again

An adult dance school based in Haywards Heath is going from strength to strength.

‘Dance with Emily’ is the brainchild of dancer Emily King, a mum of two who also owns the school and teaches the dance classes.

The venture started in May 2015 with a few students in the Renshaw Room in Wivelsfield village hall with tap and ballet lessons. As the numbers grew, it became clear that this space was too small, and so the lessons were moved to Wivelsfield Church Hall in the autumn of 2015.

Since then, Dance with Emily has grown exponentially and there are now 110 adult students and 11 sessions per week. These cover beginner, improver and intermediate levels of tap, ballet and jazz dancing, with more sessions planned as the interest increases on a daily basis. Dance with Emily uses six venues from Bolney to Burgess Hill but with the majority in Haywards Heath.

The intermediate tap group have performed at four venues in 2016, including the Firle Vintage Fair and Gatwick Airport. Performances for the coming year are already being planned in association with The Orchards, the Joy Festival and the Firle Vintage Fair.

Michelle French, a teacher with the school, said: “Dance with Emily is a non-threatening way of exercising and maintaining good physical strength and mobility. We have students of all shapes, sizes and abilities. Most start with one lesson and end up dancing three classes a week across all disciplines.”

Whilst not exclusively for women, the classes are all female at the moment.

For more information about Dance with Emily, visit www.facebook.com/DanceSussex.

