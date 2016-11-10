Deer killed in road accident

A deer was put down by police after it collided with a car.

Police were called to Copthorne Road in Copthorne at just after 5.10pm.

A spokesperson said: “We were advised that a deer had been hit in a road traffic accident. The deer was seriously injured and was trying to cross the road. In order to prevent the animal from suffering unnecessarily, police officers attended and euthanised the deer promptly and humanely. The road in the area near the deer was closed temporarily to carry out the procedure.”

The incident caused traffic delays, but the road was reopened.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.