Dementia book launch to support ‘challenges’ of unpaid carers

A retired nurse from Hurstpierpoint is launching her new book on dementia this Friday (August 15).

Author Janet Hardacre, will be talking about her book – Taking Care of People with Dementia – at St Luke’s Church, in Queen’s Park, Brighton, at 6.30pm.

I believe that people with dementia deserve to be respected in our society, and unpaid carers must be acknowledged for what they do – their voices can go unheard. Author Janet Hardacre

Mrs Hardacre, 66, of College Lane, Hurstpierpoint, who is also a warden at the church, hopes her book can support people in the challenges and realities they face in their caring role.

She has dedicated the book to carers, people with dementia, and her beloved son and late mother. The book launch coincides with her mother’s birthday.

She said: “My mother cared for so many people in her life, and I honour her plus am honouring carers everywhere. Carers I have worked with have told me they want their story told, so I have followed through on their wishes.

“I believe that people with dementia deserve to be respected in our society, and unpaid carers must be acknowledged for what they do – their voices can go unheard.

“In presenting this book, I hope that everybody will find something to help them in their caring roles, and perhaps some people may feel less isolated and alone in the role.”

The ‘indispensable’ book, which costs £6.99, features two decades worth of profound, hard-hitting reflections by unpaid carers such as sons, daughters, husbands, wives, partners, plus professional carers in care homes sharing their everyday experiences.

It also includes an A-Z of hints and tips giving practical information on providing care.

“Janet has worked tirelessly to write a book that includes these compelling reflections and gives solid advice in an accessible format and style,” said a spokesman.

For more information email janet.hardacrejh@gmail.com or call 01273 570978.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.