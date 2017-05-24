Dementia Day draws 200 visitors for an ‘outstanding afternoon’

A Dementia Day in Haywards Heath attended by hundreds has been hailed as an ‘outstanding afternoon’.

Those who came to the event at Clair Hall last Tuesday (May 16), included carers and those living with dementia.

Actress Judy Parfitt (centre) with Mid Sussex mayors. Picture: Steve Robards

More than 60 people went on a two-hour Virtual Dementia Tour which gave them an insight into what it is like to live with the brain disease.

Guy Boyling, chairman of Haywards Heath Dementia Action Alliance, who partly organised the event, said: “According to many, it went very well with an estimated 200 attendees.

“All those hours spent by the team, planning, persuading, and managing expectations proved worthwhile when we watched well-known actress Judy Parfitt tell us of her experiences of dementia.

“The buzz we all felt in the hall confirmed our ideas that an event of this nature went some way to fill a need for carers and others who were able to speak to experts and get those questions answered.

Guests at the Dementia Day in Clair Hall. Picture: Steve Robards

“A typical comment heard as people left was, ‘When is the next one’.”

Fatima Mirza, community liaison officer at Haywards Heath Town Council, said one of the guests said it was an ‘outstanding afternoon’.

