Demolition of ‘eyesore’ gas holder begins to make way for Lidl

The demolition of an ‘eyesore’ gas holder has begun to make way for a new Lidl store in Burgess Hill.

It comes as the first phase of works for the £65million redevelopment of Burgess Hill’s Martlets Shopping Centre.

The demolition comes as the first phase of works for the �65million redevelopment of Burgess Hills Martlets Shopping Centre. Picture: Liz Pearce

Representatives were joined by councillors yesterday (August 29), to mark the start of the demolition.

Long-considered an eyesore by residents, the gas holder opened in 1950 but was decommissioned in 2004.

A spokesman said: “It is expected that the gas holder itself will be dismantled by the beginning of October, after which further groundworks will be undertaken in preparation for the site to be handed over to Lidl.

“The demolition forms an important part of NewRiver’s exciting plan to transform Burgess Hill town centre.

The demolition of the gas holder marks a significant step in our complex phased programme of works to rejuvenate Burgess Hill and create a vibrant and exciting shopping, dining and leisure destination. Justin Thomas, development director for NewRiver

“NewRiver’s development will create a lively and vibrant town centre with the offer of new homes, a ten-screen Cineworld multiplex cinema, and a 63-bed Travelodge hotel, as well as a new purpose built library for the council and landscaped public space.

“The town centre will be significantly enhanced by an exciting new shopping and dining area, featuring popular fashion brands and restaurants including Next, Nando’s and stylish restaurant brand Wildwood, which was confirmed as the latest brand to join the line-up.”

Justin Thomas, development director for NewRiver, said: “The demolition of the gas holder marks a significant step in our complex phased programme of works to rejuvenate Burgess Hill and create a vibrant and exciting shopping, dining and leisure destination.

“This investment in the town will act as a catalyst for further growth and investment for the whole area, ensuring that Burgess Hill can keep shoppers shopping locally, while attracting shoppers and visitors from even further afield to benefit the town.

“The project is already attracting leading high street brands and popular, family-friendly restaurants, which will revitalise the town centre while creating new job opportunities for the local community.

“The clearing of the Leylands Road gas works and Lidl’s subsequent building of their new store is key in moving the project forward to the next stage.”

Councillor Garry Wall, leader of Mid Sussex District Council, added: “We are pleased to have worked so closely with NewRiver to reach this vital stage in the regeneration of Burgess Hill.

“The gas holder has stood at this site on Leylands Road since the 1950s but remained out of operation since 2004, its removal and the subsequent regeneration of this site will be much welcomed.

“This is the first step towards a revitalised town centre which will form an important element of the wider growth plans for the town.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.