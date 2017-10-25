Demolition of town gas holder ‘progressing well’

Work to demolish the gas holder in Burgess Hill is continuing to progress well, Mid Sussex District Council has revealed.

A council spokesman said: “The demolition is a significant step forward for the new £65million town centre revitalisation in Burgess Hill, as it will make way for a new purpose-built Lidl store, a key component in delivering this complex phased development.

“Once Lidl has been relocated, work can start to transform Burgess Hill town centre.

“NewRiver’s development will create a lively and vibrant town centre with the offer of new homes, shops, restaurants, a ten-screen Cineworld multiplex cinema, and a 63-bed Travelodge hotel, as well as a new purpose built library.”