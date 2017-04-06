Development for 95 homes dismissed by Secretary of State

The proposed development for 95 homes in Wivelsfield has been dismissed by the Secretary of State for communities and local government.

Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes, who previously opposed the plan, said she was ‘delighted’ with the decision.

The inspector Terry Phillimore was tasked with conducting a public inquiry in order to assess the viability of the development

In his report, he recommended that the appeal be dismissed due to the potential harm to the character of the village and its surrounding countryside.

He also argued that it would be unsustainable to locate a major residential estate in a village where there is heavy reliance on the car to make 4-mile round trips to obtain basic services such as supermarket shopping.

Speaking after the decision was made, Maria said: “I am so pleased that the Secretary of State has heeded our concerns and decided to dismiss this development.

“As we claimed, the development would’ve been detrimental to the character of Wivelsfield, as well as being completely unsustainable. I would like to thank all of the residents who helped me oppose this development as this could only have been achieved with a clear, communal rejection of this plan.

“This is a huge win for the residents of Wivelsfield, who bluntly opposed this imposition of an unwanted development.

“It would also perhaps prompt optimism in those who were disillusioned by the outcome of the Newick development plan, as this is a signal that a multilateral, co-operative approach from Maria and the general public can lead to communal victories such as this.”

