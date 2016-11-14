Did you see The Who in 1966?

A music writer is appealing to people who saw legendary rock band The Who play the Ultra Club in Hassocks in 1966.

Richard Houghton, from Manchester, is trying to trace fans who may have witnessed one of the two shows they played there in either January or September 1966 to help him write ‘a people’s history’ of the group.

Richard, who has already written books about The Beatles and the Rolling Stones said: “The Who have been performing for over 50 years and lots of books have been written about them. I want to tell their story in the words of the people who saw them when they were starting out and use those teenage memories to help me capture a little piece of music history.

“I’m interested in hearing from anyone who went to one of these shows or both of them!

“I’m trying to tell the history of pop music in the words of the people who experienced it, whether that’s buying the records, listening to the songs on the radio or going to the shows.

“I’m hoping I can get a fresh take on the history of a golden age of pop by hearing stories that have never been told outside of to family or friends. People who were teenagers in the 60s will have some great memories of these evenings and I’m hoping to capture them for all time in this book.”

You can share your memories of The Who by emailing thewhointhe60s@gmail.com or by writing to Richard at 1 Totnes Road, Manchester, M21 8XF.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.