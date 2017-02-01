Disability care home is ‘working hard’ for ‘good’ rating

A Burgess Hill care home for people with physical disabilities which was told to improve by health watchdogs said it is aiming for a ‘good’ rating next time.

Ernest Kleinwort Court, in Oakenfield, which is run by The Disabilities Trust had an unannounced visit from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on October 5 and 6 last year and despite significant improvements, watchdogs said they had failed to see them ‘sustained and embedded in practice’.

A resident enjoying the CardioWall at the centre in Burgess Hill. Picture: The Disabilities Trust

The purpose built centre which currently houses 35 people, provides care, rehabilitation and support for people with profound physical impairments, acquired brain injury and learning disabilities, as well as children and adults with autism.

The report has been published following the visit and the care home received an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’.

A previous inspection in January last year revealed breaches of legal requirements which included management of medicines, the assessment of risk, safeguarding people from abuse, staffing levels and access to staff training and development.

It said: “At this inspection we found that significant improvements had been made and the provider was no longer in breach of regulations. However, although systems to improve staff’s access to training and development and oversight of the service had improved, we were yet to see these sustained and embedded in practice.”

Sarah Clifford, director of communications at The Disabilities Trust said the ‘dedicated staff were working hard’ to achieve a better result next time.

She said: “We accept the report, which recognised that we had come on in leaps and bounds since the previous inspection.

“We continue to make changes and monitor our progress. The Trust’s ethos is all about improving, and making a really positive impact on the lives of the men and women who live at the centre. We are aiming to get at least a ‘good’ grading next time.

Safety had improved at the care home and residents were supported by ‘kind and caring staff that knew them well and had a good understanding of their needs’, the report said.

One resident said: “The staff help me stay safe. I haven’t had a fall or anything like that. I trust them to look after me properly”. Another said they ‘always felt safe, secure and comfortable’.

Positive relationships had also developed between residents and staff, with one staff member saying it was a ‘jolly place to work’ at.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.