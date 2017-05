A disabled woman had her handbag containing £100 stolen while she was in a charity shop in Burgess Hill.

The 58-year-old victim says the theft happened between 3.10pm and 3.20pm on May 12 at the British Heart Foundation shop in Church Walk.

The contents of the bag, which was taken from a trolley the woman was using, included her purse containing £100 in cash, her cheque book and perfume.

Police urge anyone who has any information to call 101 quoting serial 970 of 12/05.