Discovering the best in rodent control

Sussex residents visiting the South of England Show this summer will be able to find out about the ultimate rodent control – feral cats.

The charity Cats Protection will attend the event, which runs from June 8 to June 10 June at Ardingly, to help visitors find out more about the environmentally-friendly pest control service offered by feral cats.

Cats Protection has feral cats in its care throughout Sussex and Surrey in need of new, outdoor homes such as farms, smallholdings or stables.

As they have never been domesticated, adult feral cats do not crave or need human affection but do require a safe, warm and dry home in an outdoor setting.

In return for shelter, regular food and fresh water, they provide unrivalled pest control services, keeping barns and animal feed areas clear of rats and mice.

Cats Protection’s events manager Emma Osborne said: “Stable yards, farms and smallholdings all make ideal homes for feral cats, but we have also homed them at garden centres, pubs and other businesses.

“All these working environments are fantastic for ferals as they are happy to keep rodents at bay. Often, it is just the scent and presence of a cat which will deter rodents.

“Another bonus for anyone adopting a feral cat is the satisfaction of giving a cat in need a second chance in life. Whether they’re feral or domesticated, cats are endlessly entertaining and people that have adopted feral cats from us often comment on how much they enjoy seeing them go about their lives.”

Cats Protection’s Surrey and Sussex branches are part of a national network of over 250 volunteer-run branches and 32 centres, which promote neutering, rehome unwanted and abandoned cats and provide cat care information to the public.

The charity’s administrative hub, the National Cat Centre is based in nearby Chelwood Gate, Sussex. The site is also home to the UK’s largest cat adoption centre and a Visitor Centre complete with nature trail, cafe and children’s play area.

As well as finding out about offering a home to ferals, visitors to Cats Protection’s stand at the South of England Show will also be able to find out about the charity’s community work, such as giving free talks to adult and children’s groups and organisations.

There will also be touch screen facilities to allow visitors to see cats for rehoming in their area, a range of cat-related merchandise to browse, cat care guides and leaflets and information about how to become a volunteer for the charity.

For more information on the South of England Show, please visit http://www.seas.org.uk/south-of-england-show.