‘Disgust’ over dead animal left near primary school

A dead animal left lying by a footpath near a school for four days has left a Sussex resident ‘disgusted.’

Ivan Stanbridge, from Woodgate Close, Horsham, spotted the animal - a fox - in Harwood Road near Kingslea Primary School, Horsham, on Monday.

He telephoned Horsham District Council, which is responsible for disposing of dead animals, to inform them of the incident.

“I was told that it would be removed within 48 hours,” said Ivan, “but it was still there four days later. I think it’s disgusting.

“The thing was just across the road where the school is and this morning it had started to have maggots on it and it was being pecked at by magpies.”

He said he was concerned for schoolchildren who had to pass the dead animal going to and from school. “It was literally no more than two feet beside the footpath - very visible.”

He said, despite several telephone calls to the district council, nothing had been done.

However, a spokeswoman for the council said the fox was removed yesterday morning. “The message about the fox was not received by our Hop Oast waste and recycling depot initially due to a power down in both phone and email communications at the depot which unfortunately delayed the council’s response to this situation.

“We apologise for any upset and inconvenience caused to the public as a result of this.”