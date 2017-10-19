District’s first clip ‘n climb to launch

A clip ‘n climb facility is coming to Mid Sussex – part of a £2million pound investment.

High Places, at The Triangle leisure centre in Burgess Hill will be the first of its kind in the district to provide the innovative clip ‘n climb facility.

The experience is designed for all ages. Picture: Gavin Newman

It will allow anyone aged from four to 104 (and beyond) to experience an action-packed climbing adventure.

As part of a joint investment into the centre from Places for People Leisure and Mid Sussex District Council, it will feature 16 unique and exciting climbing experiences, each showcasing striking and contemporary designs such as Face to Face, Lightening Crack and Circuit Breaker.

Neil Williams, project manager for Places for People Leisure, said: “High Places is unlike traditional climbing, the clip ‘n climb auto belay system allows the users to simply clip on and go climb.

“There is no need for a partner, absolutely no experience necessary and it is open for all ages, something the whole family can try.”

Tom Carter, general manager at The Triangle, added: “This fantastic all weather facility will be open all year and compliments all of the other activities we have to offer including the leisure pool, soft play, our new high spec gym the new Costa plus much more.

“We hope that our ongoing service development continues to attract and inspire customers of all ages to use the centre and have fun whilst keeping active and healthy.”

High Places at The Triangle will open its doors to the public in Triangle Way, on Saturday, November 11.

Visit www.thetriangleleisurecentre.org for more information.