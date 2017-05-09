Doctor receives prestigious award for research

A doctor from Hassocks has been presented with a prestigious award for his research in solving global challenges.

Dr Mark Crimmin, who works at Imperial College London, has investigated ways to transform environmental pollutants into chemicals that could be used in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, or the development of new materials.

He said: “I am delighted at this recognition of the group’s work and deeply grateful to the talent of the members of my research group.”

Dr Crimmin has been awarded with the Harrison-Meldola Memorial Prize in recognition of his research.

This award celebrates the most meritorious and promising original investigations in chemistry and published results of the those investigations.

Dr Crimmin received £5,000, a medal and a certificate.

Dr Robert Parker, chief executive of the Royal Society of Chemistry said: “It is an honour to celebrate the innovation and expertise of our community through our prizes and awards.

“We know that chemistry can be a powerful force for good, and quality research and communication of that research are more important than ever before.

“Our charitable mission is to advance excellence in the chemical sciences, and we are proud to celebrate our inspiring and influential winners, who share that mission.”

A list of 50 previous winners of the Royal Society of Chemistry’s awards have gone on to win Nobel Prizes for their pioneering work, including all of the 2016 chemistry winners, Jean-Pierre Sauvage, Fraser Stoddart and Ben Feringa.