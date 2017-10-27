Doctor with ‘extreme porn’ images given suspended sentence

An A&E specialist doctor who had extreme porn on his home computer and laptop was told the images and videos were so serious he should be jailed for six months.

Dr Gautam Ray, 52, was told the images and videos were so serious they crossed the custody threshold.

Magistrates in Brighton heard his 27-year career in medicine came to an end when police searched his computers.

Magistrates suspended his six-month sentence for two years and placed him on the sex offenders’ register for five years.

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order was also made for five years.

Magistrate John Tierney said: “The order is necesary to protect the public from serious harm from you.”

The former doctor, from Plumpton Green, was arrested in August after police computer specialists searched his desktop and laptop machines.

The court was told of the disturbing nature of the video clips. Dr Ray was charged with two counts of possessing extreme porn involving bestiality, and two of having extreme pornographic images portraying acts likely to result in serious personal injury.

Following his arrest, the father-of-two resigned from his job in the Accident and Emergency Department at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath and took a job collecting litter, emptying bins and keeping gardens, the court heard.

He also took a 10-week course with the Lucy Faithfull Foundation which works with sex offenders.

A spokesman for the Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust said: “It’s the trust policy not to discuss details about our employees, but I can confirm that Dr Ray was suspended as soon as he was arrested and that he no longer works for us.”

Dr Ray’s license to practise was suspended by the General Medical Council.

An interim order was made on October 17 while an investigation is carried out.

Magistrate Mr Tierney said: “These images and videos show extreme and violent images ... We have decided on nine months, reduced to six for your early guilty plea and it will be suspended for 12 months.

“We have heard there is a real prospect of rehabilitation, taking into account everything you have done to address your problem.”

Dr Ray was ordered to do a 20-day rehabilitation course and 200 hours unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £150 costs and a victim surcharge of £115.