Dog and cat show with a difference

Insurance company More Th>n has organised a pet show with a difference at SEAS showground, Ardingly, on October 27.

Events for dogs will include: Most Excited Welcome Home, Doggy Diving, and Freestyle Flower Bed Dig., while cat events will include Ornamental Knock-Down and

Marathon Stare-Off. Families with well-behaved dogs are invited to bring them along. Entry is free, but spaces are limited, so booking is strongly advised: https://billetto.co.uk/events/bark-in-the-park

Copy contributed

