Dolphin leisure centre revamp underway

The Dolphin leisure centre in Haywards Heath is having a revamp.

The leisure centre in Pasture Hill Road is improving its health suite and member changing rooms, which will be closed to the public until Friday, November 17.

Works began on September 25, and will include – but are not just confined to the following; removal of existing furniture, new floor tiles to the changing rooms and WC areas, new plinth and falls in the sauna and steam room, sauna installation, new cubicles, lockers and showers.

Alternative changing facilities will be available at the leisure centre in the pool change and dry changing rooms, while the revamp takes place.

Members will also have access to The Triangle leisure centre in Burgess Hill, Kings Centre in East Grinstead and the facilities at the Pavilions In The Park in Horsham.

Customers are advised that the Kings Centre in East Grinstead does not have a health suite.

Drawings and a programme of the revamp can be found on an information board in the leisure centre’s reception.

A spokesman for the leisure centre said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will do everything we can to minimise disruption during the works.”

For more information about the revamp visit www.placesforpeopleleisure.org/centres/the-dolphin or email enquiries@thedolphinleisurecentre.org.