Don’t forget to get your vote in

There is still time to sign up for postal and proxy votes for the local elections.

If people are unable to get to the polling station on May 4, but would still like to vote in the West Sussex County Council elections, do not panic.

Postal vote applications can be made by Tuesday April 18 at 5pm and proxy vote applications can be made by Tuesday April 25 at 5pm.

A proxy is somebody who goes to the polling station and votes on behalf of the registered elector.

The deadline date for registering to vote in these elections is on Thursday (April 13).

Residents who wish to appoint a proxy voter must explain why the proxy is required and if proxy voting is chosen for all future elections then evidence must be provided to support the application.

A full list of candidates for the West Sussex County Council elections, and for local by-elections, is available here.

To find out more about the election, or to get help registering to vote, please contact the Electoral Services at Mid Sussex District Council via elections@midsussex.gov.uk or call 01444 477222.

