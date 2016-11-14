Donate toys for marines’ London to Brighton Santa’s sleigh pull

Retired marines will stop at Crawley next week on their sixth annual sleigh-pull from London to Brighton in aid of Help our Wounded Royal Marines.

Santa’s Sleigh will be pulled by six pullers and with several serving and retired Royal Marines taking it in turns to pull the half ton sleigh collecting donations of toys along the way.

jpco 3-12-14 Royal Marines London to Brighton Sleigh Pull (Pic by Jon Rigby) PPP-140112-113518003

They will be start at 6am on the Saturday November 26 in London and aim to finish at Brighton Pier by 5pm on Sunday November 27.

Organiser Dave Lilburn said: “Our journey will take us to Crawley via the A23, and we aim to arrive in the town between 4.30 and 4.45pm, we will be greeted by The Military band and the local mayor and this year the White Hart and Harvey’s brewery will be supporting us.

“The reason we do this event is so we can treat the children of our fallen and injured to a better Christmas. All presents received are personally taken to each Royal Marines unit to give to the children at their Christmas parties.

“The sleigh pull is a very heart-warming event, it is always in people’s minds that our fundraising will make a child smile this Christmas, and increase our much needed funds to help others in the new year, when things seem to be at their bleakest.”

Anyone who would like to donate a toy can take it to The White Hart before November 26 or greet them on their arrival. Contact Dave for more information on 07538 083179.