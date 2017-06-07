Dozens of volunteers chip in to help with new art exhibition

Dozens of volunteers have chipped in to help with a new art exhibition in Haywards Heath.

People can enjoy the new art exhibition, called Walking on Water, for free.

More than 70 volunteers will be on hand to guide visitors throughout the exhibition, which runs from Friday June 23 to Sunday July 16.

The exhibition is being held at the Methodist Church in Perrymount Road and the United Reformed Church in South Road.

“We have had a fantastic response to our appeal for volunteers,” said Nicola Sheldon, who leads the art exhibition planning group.

She added: “Most of them are from local art groups and churches and want to help visitors to enjoy the art and find out more about these wonderful paintings.”

The exhibition will feature 48 modern artworks from more than 30 major artists from an international and prestigious collection.

Famous artists include Graham Sutherland, Elisabeth Frink, Edward Burra and Maggi Hambling.

Special events will be held during the exhibition, including expert art talks and concerts.

Refreshments will also be available.

For more information visit www.walkingonwaterart.org.uk.

