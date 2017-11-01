Dozens of youngsters take part in town’s Skatefest

Skaters, BMX bikers and scooter riders travelled from all around the district on October 25, to be part of Skatefest 2017 at Haywards Heath Skate Park.

More than 80 young people took part, pulling off a range of moves from air tricks like the tail whip to various grinds and wheelies.

Picture: Mid Sussex District Council

DJ Neel kept the tunes flowing throughout the afternoon and offered DJ workshops so young people could have a go for themselves.

Street artist Julian Johnson held interactive street art sessions and produced two large boards that will be displayed at the skate park.

Councillor Gary Marsh said: “Skateboarding, BMX biking and scooter riding are a great way for young people to be active and enjoy the outdoors. Skatefest is our way to show our support.”

Councillor Norman Webster added: “We’re planning to make some major improvements to the skate park over the next 12 months and it’s going to be really important to get the local skater community involved.

“We’ve arranged for a professional skate park designer to be at the first of our consultation events at Tory’s café on December 7.”

The event was organised by Mid Sussex District Council in partnership with Creatives Across Sussex and with support from Clarion Housing Group and Tory’s café, who provided free cake for everyone who attended.