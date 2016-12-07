Driver rushed to hospital after car hits tree

A driver was rushed to hospital after a car left a Crawley road and hit a tree.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the A2220, at the junction with the Pelham Drive roundabout, at about 1.50am today (Wednesday December 7).

A spokesman for the fire service said a driver was freed from the vehicle by crews.

The driver was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for further assessment.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.