Driver’s ‘lucky escape’ after car flips onto roof

Road users are being warned to be wary of icy conditions after a driver had a ‘lucky escape’ this morning (Wednesday December 28).

Emergency services attended a crash in Lindfield Road, in Ardingly, at about 7.25am.

The collision involved one car which flipped onto its roof.

A spokesman for the fire service said a man managed to get out of the vehicle before crews arrived.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Matt Myerscough, watch manager at Haywards Heath fire station, said the driver had a ‘lucky escape’ and warned people to take extra care on the roads.

