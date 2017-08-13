East Grinstead boy wins prestige showjumping award at Hickstead

Sussex-based young rider James Burchell has won a prestigious showing championship title at Hickstead’s Longines Royal International Horse Show

The East Grinstead rider claimed the De La Hey Family Supreme Pony Championship in Hickstead’s famous International arena, riding Seamoor Lady Derby, led by his father Oliver.

The title is awarded to the best of the pony champions from across the week.

The pair had qualified to contest the overall honours having already won their lead rein class, and being crowned champions in BSPS Supreme Mini Pony Championship. James, five, said of his pony: “She is very kind and very pretty.”

It was a real family affair, with the pony being owned by Oliver’s mother Mandy Burchell Small.

James’ Dad, Oliver said; “Just the idea of setting the ponies up to go on hacks for little children just really appealed to me, the training side of it, and I thought one day if I had children to try and do that.

I didn’t dream about the Supreme, I just dreamt about the Championship. It’s pretty special really.”