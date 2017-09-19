Eating coffee and cake for Macmillan

A retirement home is inviting people across Haywards Heath to join them for coffee and cake to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event will be held at Petlands Lodge in the Owner’s Lounge in Church Road, on Friday, September 29

Churchill Retirement Living has raised more than £300,000 for the charity since 2009.

Macmillan is one of its chosen national charities.

Anne Scherrer, spokesperson for Churchill, said they are pleased to be supporting Macmillan for another year.

She says: “We are delighted to once again be involved in Maacmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

“The events are not only a fantastic way to raise money for a very worthy cause but also an opportunity to get the local community together.

“We have set and ambitious fundraising target of £35,000 for Macmillan this year and we hope people across the area will help us raise lots.”

Are you having a coffee morning for Macmillan? Send your pictures to middy.news@sussexnewspapers.co.uk