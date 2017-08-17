A-Levels: Record breaking results at St Paul’s

Staff and students at St Paul’s Catholic College are celebrating their best-ever A-Level results.

The college, in Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill, saw 70 per cent of students gain A*-B grades, while 42 per cent of all grades were A* or A.

More than 88 per cent achieved A*-C grades, which school leaders put down to “the hard work and dedication of students and staff as well as the support over the years of their loving families”.

Stand-out performances came from Alex Howson (Biochemistry, Bath) and Justine Rykiel with three A* grades along with Isabella Atherley (Medicine, Bristol), Thomas Andrews-Faulkner (Law, Surrey), George Harwood (Law, Exeter), Chloe Hunter, Alice Marples (Business Management, Surrey) and Sean Sage (Physiological Science, Bristol) achieving 2 A* grades and one A grade.

Other exceptional results included Jemma Carpenter (History, Exeter), Louisa Goodsell- Collett (Primary Teaching, Roehampton), Katherine Hole (English & Linguistics), Chloe Hunter, Megan Littmoden (Medicine, Birmingham), David Marriott (Journalism, Sheffield), Toby Platt (Art Foundation, Brighton) and Matthew Talbot who achieved 3 or more A grades including at least one A* grade.

Other impressive results include Stephane Anscombe (Plumbing Apprenticeship), Callum Bateman-Champain (Sports Science, St Mary’s University College), Lauren Bonwick-Adams (Paramedic Science, Surrey), Gabriel Bryant, Deiniol Cummins, Frances Demetriades (Psychology, Goldsmiths), Morgan Harris, Tom Jex (Business, UWE), George Simpson (Sport Science, Chichester) and William Smith (Sport Science, Kingston), Tom Wood (Sports Business and Sports Law, Buckinghamshire), Bertie Woodcock (Business Economics, Liverpool) who got 3 or more A* and A grades including BTEC qualifications.

Hilary Morfitt, director of Key Stage 5 achievement at the college said: “I am so proud that all the efforts of the last two years have paid off in these fantastic results. I am really pleased that the hard work was so worthwhile.”

Headteacher Rob Carter added: “We are thrilled that we have achieved the highest grades ever at A-Level. This has been achieved during a time of dramatic change in curriculum and assessment in education.

“We are confident that they will go on to be happy and successful in all they do and will miss them greatly from life at St Paul’s.”