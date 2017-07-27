Academy reflects on first year of new chapter

The Burgess Hill Academy has celebrated the end of its first year of being part of the University of Brighton Academies Trust.

School’s Minister Lord Nash approved plans for Oakmeeds Community College to open as The Burgess Hill Academy in September 2016 following extensive consultation with parents, carers and staff.

The school, in Station Road, has now completed a ‘successful’ first year featuring a number of highlights which included hosting international students, awards evenings and a school sports day.

The past school year also saw students put on a performance of CATS in the first musical for two years.

The students threw themselves into rehearsing the big chorus numbers and lavish dance routines with huge enthusiasm.

Every costume and wig was hand-made for each individual cat and the production was a treat for eyes and ears.

Mike Wood, head of music, said: “It was a pleasure to work with such a lively and enthusiastic cast.”

Burgess Hill Academy hosted several international students during the final term of the year.

As part of High Schools International’s mission, the school aimed to provide young, overseas learners with the opportunity to experience the best that the British school system has to offer.

Burgess Hill Academy students were also given the opportunity to build connections with their international counterparts leading to lifelong friendships and relationships spanning across oceans.

School principal Jon Francies said: “What a year. I have been so proud of our achievements this year and the progress we have made in our school improvement journey.

“One of our main aims has been to increase enrichment opportunities and to ensure our students enjoy their learning. I am still on a daily basis so impressed with the ability, potential and attitude of our amazing students. Visitors to the school comment on this regularly.

“We believe next year that this coupled with a dynamic new ‘learning loop’ consistent approach to teaching and learning will make for exciting times at The Burgess Hill Academy.”

“We have really seen the green shoots of a school who ‘believe in your best’ and one that is optimistic about the future.”