Apply now for 2018 school placement

Mid Sussex families can now apply for a school place for children due to start primary or infant school or transfer to a junior school in September 2018.

Applications opened on Monday October 2 and close on Monday January 15, 2018.

If your child was born between September 1, 2013 and August 31, 2014, they will be eligible to start school in the school year beginning September 2018.

If your child was born between September 1, 2010 and August 31, 2011 and attends an infant school, they must transfer to a junior school in the school year beginning September 2018.

Parents can get more information about the applications process by visiting the website at www.westsussex.gov.uk/admissions.

The quickest and easiest way to apply is online. However, if you want to request a paper form you can, by phoning 03330 142903.