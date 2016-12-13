Billboard campaign for jobseekers with special needs

A poster campaign with a difference has been launched to help young jobseekers who have special needs.

Mayor Raj Sharma and MP Henry Smith were on hand to send a mobile billboard promoting employment for people with autism and learning difficulties on its journey around Crawley and Horsham.

It was organised by A Potential Diamond, which works in partnership with Manor Green College and West Sussex County Council to help youngsters into paid employment.

The billboard features former Central Sussex College student Blake Edwards and former Manor Green pupil Liam MIller, who both moved straight into paid employment after college.

Blake has worked at B&Q in Burgess Hill since 2013, while Liam joined JLC Aviation in Manor Royal four months ago.

With funding from the county council, Richard Lamplough, managing director of A Potential Diamond, worked closely with tutors at both colleges to build an accurate picture of the two lads' strengths for a year.

Once they left college, he marketed their CVs to local employers - in Blake’s case using a video CV - and continued to support them during their first months in work.

That support was gradually withdrawn as the young men became fully independent.

Richard said: "I’d like to thank all the young people for allowing us to turn them into billboard stars for a month.

"They are role models who will not only inspire other young people with additional needs to aspire to have paid employment but also show local employers the value of a largely un-tapped source of talent.”

You will be able to see the billboard - which was provided by Ad In Your Face - in the Crawley and Horsham area throughout December.

Managing director Tom Whiskin said: "Having met Richard, it’s easy to see why he is so passionate about A Potential Diamond. It’s clearly a win-win situation for all involved. Businesses get a focused, hard-working, member of staff and the young person benefits from a job that’s ideal for their skills and abilities, that can then blossom in a structured, supportive, environment."

To find out more about A Potential Diamond, log on to www.apotentialdiamond.org.

