Book donation helps academy students browse pages of history

Sir Nicholas Soames has presented the Burgess Hill Academy with dozens of history books for its library.

Among the 40 or so books was the Four Volume Edition of Sir Winston Churchill’s History of the English Speaking Peoples.

Sir Nicholas, parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex, said: “I was delighted to be able to donate the foundation books for a history library for the Burgess Hill Academy.

“The Burgess Hill Academy is making great strides and with my own commitment to the teaching of history in schools I wanted to be able to help the school by ensuring that they have a good library of books to help their students.

“I am very impressed with their head of history and the efforts that the headmaster is taking to ensure excellence at this school.”

